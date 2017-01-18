× ‘The Polka King’ Debuts This Weekend at Sundance

One of the most anticipated films at this year’s Sundance Film Festival centers around a man from our area.

It tells the story of Jan Lewan, one of the most popular polka performers in the world, before his empire came crumbling down in spectacular fashion.

And now the story of Lewan’s rise and fall will play out on the silver screen. A feature film called simply “The Polka King” debuts this weekend at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

The film stars Jack Black as Lewan.

John Mikulak from Waverly is an executive producer of the movie.

“Jack Black stays in character the whole time, so if you talk to him between takes, he still embodies the essence of Jan Lewan, the polka king,” said Mikulak.

Mikulak produced the 2009 documentary about Lewan called “The Man Who Would Be Polka King” and got to know the man quite well.

Lewan, an immigrant from Poland, had settled in Hazleton and made it big on the polka circuit. He earned millions of dollars, a Grammy nomination, and a legion of fans.

He counted fellow Pole Pope John Paul II as a personal friend.

He met presidents past and future, playing shows for years at Donald Trump’s Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City.

Eventually, he talked his most diehard fans into investing money in what turned out to be a massive Ponzi scheme. They lost millions. Lewan went to federal prison for five years.

“Which is kind of the thing with Jan Lewan, he had this charisma where people still liked him even after. There’s the two sides of his fan base,” Mikulak said.

Lewan lives in Florida now, but Mikulak says he traveled to Rhode Island to spend a day on the movie set with Jack Black.

Black, he says, even re-recorded some of Lewan’s old songs for the film.

The movie doesn’t have a distributor yet, so there’s no timetable for when it may appear in theaters, but the debut at Sundance this weekend will be the first step.