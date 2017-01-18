× The Penalty of Stress

From the rush of adrenaline to screaming and cheering, football can really get your blood pumping especially with another round of playoffs on tap this weekend!

But you might be surprised the toll all of those game day ups and downs can have on your heart.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey tackled this topic Wednesday.

He teamed up with Geisinger Community Medical Center’s Chief of Cardiology Dr. Steve Voyce.

Dr. Voyce says “heartbreaking loss” is more than just a phrase because there’s evidence to suggest that there are increased heart-related events during closely contested games like the playoffs or upcoming Super Bowl.

Studies back up this topic including this one from the American Journal of Cardiology which highlighted the spike in heart attacks in one city following a Super Bowl.

A German study, which surrounded the 2006 FIFA World Cup, also showed similar instances following the big game.