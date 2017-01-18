Scranton Wrestling Off To 11-0 Start In Duals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Scranton wrestling team hasn't finished over 500 since 2005. So 11-0 to start this season? That's pretty big, to even optimistic coaches, like Al Russomano.

"I would like to say, yes I have imagined it many times," Russomano said. "Did I think it would happen this past year, this particular year? No."

But here they are, just a couple dual wins away from tying the school record of 13, set back in 1981. Senior captain Ian Evans is closing in on the individual record. 114 and counting.

"It means a lot because I've been in this program for the past four years and where we started and where we are now, it's a huge difference," Evans said.

So what changed?

"We just want it this year," said senior Sal Montuori. "I mean we're working hard. We're in here when other teams are not. What's that saying? Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard. That's kind of what we got going."

It wasn't easy getting to this point. The Royals won the Electric City Duals Championship on criteria. They beat East Stroudsburg by a single point, but the Royals say those close calls only help them moving forward."

"It just makes us stronger," Montuori said. "It makes us realize that we can beat tough teams and anything is possible."

"The Oneonta State was probably our biggest win and that was one on criteria," Russomano said. "(The) ESU one, good example is we had two starters out and we managed to maneuver the lineup and make it happen."

When asked what that says about his team, Russomano responded, "That we got some depth, we got some heart and we want it."

Something that leads to more than just wins.

"We're having a lot more fun," Evans said. "It's a lot more fun being par t of the program when we're winning, not when we had seven kids back when I was a freshman."

"A lot of people don't even know that there is a wrestling team at the university," Montuori said. "I think now we're starting to make some noise. I think moving forward, kids are going to want to come here and for the freshmen, if they keep this going, who knows what could happen."