Scranton @ West Scranton wrestling

Posted 10:41 pm, January 18, 2017, by

West Scranton and Scranton tried to stay tight on the heels of first place Delaware Valley in a key Lackawanna Wrestling Conference match.  Scranton rallied by winning the final two weights classes of the match to pull out an exciting 33-30 verdict.

