Preparing to March in D.C.
WASHINTON D.C. — One day after President Donald Trump is sworn into office, hundreds of thousands of people will march through Washington to show their disapproval. It’s called the Women’s March on Washington and plenty of people from northeastern and central Pennsylvania plan to attend.
“This is a chance for people to get together and be together in person and say what’s important to them,” Sarah Bell said.
Just as Trump supporters from northeastern and central Pennsylvania are attending the inauguration, many Trump opponents are going to the march.
Raquel Capellan is leaving from Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove on a shuttle. One of the reasons she is marching: she does not agree with President-Elect Donald Trump’s stance on illegal immigration. Capellan was born in the United States but has friends who were not.
“I worry for them when they’re fearing that their families may be deported,” Capellan said.
Capellan is also marching because she has concerns about Trump’s cabinet picks.
“I just see a huge lack of preparation and that’s going to cause a lot of anxiety and worry in me but also that’s what I keep seeing in other people,” Capellan said.
“Fearful about a lot of people I know and people I don’t know who I believe are going to be negatively impacted,” Bell said.
The women Newswatch 16 spoke with say they’re really looking forward to meeting other people who have the same beliefs that they do.
“I’m constantly striving to try to understand different kinds of people and have people gather in order to learn about their differences but also embrace that,” Capellan said.
“I saw this as a chance to be heard, a chance to be together with other people who are feeling similar concerns,” Bell said.
For the people who can’t attend the march in Washington, there are more than 600 smaller “sister” marches being held all across the country.
Supporter of America
Must be nice for people not to have to work or have family commitments that they can just shrug off. I’m not happy about everything Trump has done or said, but at the end of the day did Obama do any better? And by the way, Obama’s tough stance on “gun control.” Take a look at the people he just pardoned and commuted sentencing for some for illegal possession of a firearm. People should appalled by this regardless of whom you wanted to be President. The last 8 years have been a trainwreck, except for parts of Obamacare, and our Country is more divided than it ever was; and not just along racial lines.
Idea of zero
Project Veritas Action. Look them up. They just stopped terror attacks by doing real journalism. Not by promoting division in our country by pointing out over and over what makes us different from one another instead of the same. You are lost if you do not believe we live in the best country at the best possible time in all of History. Think of what you would be without if any of that changed.