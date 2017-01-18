× Preparing to March in D.C.

WASHINTON D.C. — One day after President Donald Trump is sworn into office, hundreds of thousands of people will march through Washington to show their disapproval. It’s called the Women’s March on Washington and plenty of people from northeastern and central Pennsylvania plan to attend.

“This is a chance for people to get together and be together in person and say what’s important to them,” Sarah Bell said.

Just as Trump supporters from northeastern and central Pennsylvania are attending the inauguration, many Trump opponents are going to the march.

Raquel Capellan is leaving from Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove on a shuttle. One of the reasons she is marching: she does not agree with President-Elect Donald Trump’s stance on illegal immigration. Capellan was born in the United States but has friends who were not.

“I worry for them when they’re fearing that their families may be deported,” Capellan said.

Capellan is also marching because she has concerns about Trump’s cabinet picks.

“I just see a huge lack of preparation and that’s going to cause a lot of anxiety and worry in me but also that’s what I keep seeing in other people,” Capellan said.

“Fearful about a lot of people I know and people I don’t know who I believe are going to be negatively impacted,” Bell said.

The women Newswatch 16 spoke with say they’re really looking forward to meeting other people who have the same beliefs that they do.

“I’m constantly striving to try to understand different kinds of people and have people gather in order to learn about their differences but also embrace that,” Capellan said.

“I saw this as a chance to be heard, a chance to be together with other people who are feeling similar concerns,” Bell said.

For the people who can’t attend the march in Washington, there are more than 600 smaller “sister” marches being held all across the country.