CARBONDALE — Police said they arrested a “major” drug dealer in Carbondale.

Officers with Carbondale and Mayfield police along with members of the Lackawanna County Drug Task Force made the arrest around 4 p.m. Wednesday in Carbondale.

The arrest comes following an undercover investigation.

Police said they seized 130 bags of Heroin worth approximately $1,000, about $2,000 in cash, brass knuckles, and two cell phones.

Police did not release the name of the man arrested.