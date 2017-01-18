Pocono Mountain East Appoints New Coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWIFTWATER -- An area high school has hired an accomplished football coach from the Lehigh Valley to try to turn around its struggling program.

Rob Meloskey will take over at Pocono Mountain East High School.

Melosky has more than 20 years of coaching experience, and he won a state title at Parkland High School near Allentown.

"It's inspiring. Even though you've kind of been through it before, you know it feels great, but ultimately you want the kids to feel that. Ultimately, you want the kids to feel the success because coaches have felt it. We can't play anymore. I want the kids to feel what it's like to be a winner," Melosky said.

In addition to head football coach at Pocono Mountain East, Melosky will also be district coordinator of cocurricular and athletic operations.