North Schuylkill Elementary Parents React To Mom Attacking School’s Assistant Principal

POTTSVILLE — One day after police arrested an elementary school parent for allegedly beating her daughter’s assistant vice principal in Schuylkill County, other parents in the North Schuylkill School District are reacting with shock and anger.

Pottsville police say Carisa Rhoads attacked Janel Hansbury after a court hearing Tuesday morning.

Carisa Rhoads of Frackville is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, for allegedly beating up Janel Hansbury, the assistant principal of her daughter`s elementary school in the North Schuylkill School District.

Parents with children at North Schuylkill Elementary were very upset to hear what happened.

“I was shocked. I really was. I was shocked about it,” said parent Sean McGee. “I was texting a couple people, ‘Did you hear about it?’ And they’re talking about it at the game last night. It’s upsetting. It really is, you know.”

Police say the attack happened outside the Schuylkill County Courthouse in Pottsville Tuesday morning after Hansbury testified in a Children and Youth hearing involving Rhoads’ daughter.

Police say Hansbury had been subpoenaed to appear.

“Well I think that as educators, as mandated reporters, people don’t always get that you have to go to court appearances and things, so there should be some level of security that you’re able to go safely to buildings like that because she had to go. She’s an educator,” said parent Melissa Wartman.

“It’s upsetting to know that someone who’s working for the school, acting to represent children, gets assaulted at the courthouse,” said parent Rick White.

Police say in court, Rhoads yelled and cursed at Hansbury, calling her a liar and threatened to have her fired. Then in the parking lot, Rhoads attacked Hansbury, grabbing her hair, pulling her down, kicking and kneeing her and then punching her in the face.

Police say the assault left Hansbury with bruising and swelling on her right eye and scratch on her left ear.

“Knowing her from having a child in the building, she is one of the best administrators I’ve ever seen and she is such a sweet woman, so I feel horrible that anything would happen to her,” said Wartman.

Court records show that Rhoads bail was set at $100,000. She remains locked up at the Schuylkill County Prison.