MONROE COUNTY — State police are looking for a man from Montgomery County.

Troopers say William Trumbore, 87, was reported missing Tuesday night, when he didn’t return to his home outside of Pottstown.

Trumbore was last seen around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Route 33 south near the Lehighton exit.

He is driving a light blue Honda CRV.

if you have seen him, please call Pennsylvania State Police at Skippack at 610-584-1250.