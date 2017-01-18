Man Sentenced for Purse Snatching

Posted 4:32 pm, January 18, 2017, by

MOUNT POCONO -- The second of two people who stole an elderly woman's purse in the Poconos has been sentenced.

William Hayhurst of Swiftwater was sentenced on Tuesday to nine months to three years in prison.

He pleaded guilty to robbery in September.

Police say Hayhurst and Erin Vanmatre of Cresco first scammed 81-year-old Alice Makla out of gas money in Mount Pocono last February. Then they followed her to Mountainhome where Hayhurst grabbed her purse.

Makla fought back and chased the pair down the road.

Vanmatre pleaded guilty in April and was sentenced to prison in July.

