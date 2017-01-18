× In Scranton, Learning From ‘Jersey Boys’

SCRANTON — “Jersey Boys” is a Tony and Grammy Award Winning musical telling the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

It’s on stage at the Scranton Cultural Center this week.

This bit of Broadway is also a teaching opportunity for about 40 local students, high school and college, courtesy of the Broadway Theatre League based in Scranton.

“It’s a high-tech production and to be able to be allowed to go into certain areas and to see what our guests are talking about with us is an adventure and a wonderful educational experience,” said Dr. Paulette Merchel of Broadway Theatre League of Northeast Pensylvania.

The students got to hear from the folks who put shows like this together, a producer, and members of a union that set up the stage and make the musical happen, hair and makeup artists, too.

“I think this is so incredible because every theater major, even people that are somewhat interested in theater, always dream of Broadway of going to Broadway shows, wondering how they work. But coming here today, you learn it’s so much more than what you see on the outside,” said Sarah Wagner, a Marywood University student.

“It’s the chance of a lifetime for me. I am a big fan of theater, I’m a three-year member of our theater club at school and I hope to pursue a career in theater,” said Jack Culkin of Dunmore High School.

The students and teachers call this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the behind-the-scenes peek not many people get to see, especially outside of New York City.

The students also got discounted tickets to watch the musical.

“Knowing what happens backstage and then watching what happens on stage, it should be a well-rounded experience,” said Dr. Merchel.

“Jersey Boys” will be at the Scranton Cultural Center through January 22.