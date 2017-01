Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A man was taken to the hospital with burns after trying to put out a fire at his home in Scranton.

Crews were called to South Cameron Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters tell us a man was working in the basement when the fire started. He was injured while trying to put out the flames.

The homeowner was taken to a hospital to be checked out. There is no word on his condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.