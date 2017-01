Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE -- Flames damaged a home in Pottsville on Wednesday.

A man and his four pets got out of the home along Jackson Street when the fire started around 2 p.m.

The man told firefighters he fell asleep on his couch with a fireplace on. He believes something may have been too close to the fireplace and caught fire.

According to fire crews, the first floor of the home has severe fire damage.