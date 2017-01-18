× Emergency Repair Work Underway on Solomon Creek Flood Wall

WILKES-BARRE — Emergency repair work is finally underway after part of a flood wall in Wilkes-Barre eroded away and broke down into a creek about a month ago.

Construction crews have started work on Brook Street on an estimated $20,000 repair job after part of the Solomon Creek flood wall collapsed in December.

Jane Kwiatkowski has seen water pour over that wall seven times in the past 35 years and knows this temporary fix has been a long time coming.

“It’s long overdue for being fixed and it was leaning quite a bit and it just went over one night and made a big loud boom and down it went,” she said.

It is believed that the wall was built in the 1930s and city leaders are quick to point out that it’s been an ongoing public safety issue, but the cost to replace the whole thing is about $12 million.

While crews continue to work on a temporary fix, people in the neighborhood hope a permanent fix comes sometime in the near future.

“I was hoping they would fix it permanently this time,” said Chris Wilkinson.

Wilkinson and his girlfriend Whitney live right where the work is being done. He admits the whole thing is an inconvenience. But to them, it would be much more acceptable if it were a permanent fix so they could stop worrying about water coming over the wall.

“It’s the safety of the street and the residents,” added Wilkinson.

The emergency repairs on this portion of the flood wall are expected to be completed in about week.