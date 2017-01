× Driver Hurt After Route 15 Crash in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT — A flatbed tractor trailer hauling railroad ties crashed through the guide rail and went down an embankment Tuesday night, according to police.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday near the Maynard Street exit of Route 15.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital after the crash.

Route 15 in Williamsport reopened around 6 a.m. Wednesday after a late night crash.