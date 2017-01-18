Bradford County Man Charged with Rape of Child

Posted 3:08 pm, January 18, 2017, by
child_rape_bkg

WYALUSING — A Bradford county man is facing a long list of sex charges for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

Anthony Johnson, 50, of Wyalusing is charged with rape, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.

Johnson was arraigned earlier this month and released on $7,500 unsecured bail.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

2 comments