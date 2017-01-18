Bradford County Man Charged with Rape of Child
WYALUSING — A Bradford county man is facing a long list of sex charges for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.
Anthony Johnson, 50, of Wyalusing is charged with rape, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.
Johnson was arraigned earlier this month and released on $7,500 unsecured bail.
2 comments
Mike
7500!!! Dudes probably gonna spend the rest of his life in jail now. What’s gonna keep him from running and doing the same thing!!! If I were the father of this girl I would def be doing some late season hunting!
poo pooey
Sooooooo Bradford county.