Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESHOPPEN TOWNSHIP -- Dozens of fire companies worked to douse a big fire at one of our area's biggest employers in Wyoming County.

The Procter and Gamble warehouse went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

That company makes paper, cleaning, and personal care products.

Crews from Wyoming, Susquehanna, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties were all brought in to battle the flames.

It's unclear how bad the damage is.

Authorities haven't said how that massive blaze got its start in Wyoming County.