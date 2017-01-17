× Trump Supporters Prepare for Inauguration Trip

PAXINOS — A group of men and women from Northumberland County is getting ready to take what they call, “a once-in-a-lifetime trip.”

They’re headed for Washington to see Donald Trump sworn in as our 45th president.

The group will board a bus in Paxinos at 5 a.m. Friday, but for a trip like this, they don’t mind waking up early.

John Klinger of Paxinos proudly shows Newswatch 16 something he plans to frame — his ticket to this Friday’s inauguration.

“I was first to ask for a ticket right away. I said, I need a ticket,” Klinger said.

Klinger helped organize the bus trip. He saw Donald Trump speak four times on the campaign trail and says attending Trump’s inauguration is a no-brainer.

“Each time, I just got more inspired by him to want to be a part of it as much as possible,” Klinger said.

Klinger says there are more than 30 people already signed up for the bus trip and more people requesting seats.

This will be the second inauguration for Don Ely of Sunbury. He also saw George W. Bush sworn in in 2001. Ely says he has not been this excited for a president since Ronald Reagan.

“I think he’s going to do a great job,” Ely said.

“Very excited, yes,” Roger Bingaman said.

Everyone Newswatch 16 spoke with says what they’re most excited for is what’s going to happen after the inauguration.

“I’m even more excited for what Trump is going to do when he gets officially sworn in. I mean think how much he has done already,” Ely said.

“I’m most excited to have Trump as our president. He’s a man who does what ever he tells you he’s going to do, he’s going to do it,” Klinger said.

“I like the direction Trump wants to take us and I think with the people that he has in his cabinet he will do that. I feel really confident about it,” Bingaman said.

Shamokin Mayor Bill Milbrand owns Catawese Coach Lines, which is the bus company the group is using. He says it’s going to be a busy weekend because, in addition to that bus going to the inauguration, he has seven buses going to the women’s march the next day.