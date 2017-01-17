Teen Charged as Adult in Grocery Store Stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- The 16-year-old suspect in a stabbing inside a grocery store in Luzerne County is now being charged as an adult.

Michael Cheskiewicz of Wyoming County is charged with aggravated assault. Dallas police say that Monday afternoon, he stabbed a worker at Weis Markets in the borough.

Court papers reveal that an employee was walking toward a bathroom when she heard someone yell to start running. Police say Cheskiewicz was chasing her with a five-and-a-half-inch steak knife and stabbed her in the back. Cheskiewicz grabbed a second woman by her hoodie, but she was able to get away. He tried the same thing with a third woman, but she was also able to get away.

A spokesperson with Weis Markets credits his workers' quick-thinking for possibly preventing other shoppers from being stabbed. He says some store employees took shoppers into a back room and then out of the store to safety.

The woman who was stabbed was treated and released from a hospital. A spokesman for Weis Markets says she had on a thick coat at the time and that helped to protect her.

Police have not yet released a motive for the stabbing.