Scranton High School Students Head to D.C. for Inauguration

SCRANTON -- The crowds at Friday's presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. will include 19 students from Scranton High School.

Those students signed up for the trip months before Election Day knowing no matter which way it went, they would be in for a historic inauguration.

This trip is Scranton High School's fourth trip to a presidential inauguration, they started with President Bush's second. The students said this one could be one of the most memorable.

The upperclassmen have been planning and fundraising for months in order to go the inauguration.

"I wanted to see how it unfolded, and I think it's a once-in-a-lifetime chance. This has only happened 45 times, so I think it's just dumb to not take advantage of that," said senior Jillian Petroski.

The students signed up for the trip long before they knew who would be taking the oath of office. Some were excited, others disappointed. They agree that Donald Trump's inauguration will be historic.

"Even if you didn't support him, it's Donald Trump, so it will be really cool. He's just very different, somebody you wouldn't expect to be president," added senior Katie Naughton.

This is the fourth trip for teachers Jerry Skotleski and Sean Curry, but it will still be a new experience.

"I think their questions are based on everything they've ever been taught about the presidency and elections. This guy blew it all up. He's kind of rewritten the textbook, so it gives us another angle to approach," Curry said.

"With 1.8 million people at Obama's first, I don't know what kind of crowd this is going to be. I heard about how many protestors are coming. I'm really excited to see the crowd. I think this is going to be fun. I really do," Skotleski added.

The Scranton High students have a busy agenda while they're in D.C. They will be touring monuments on Saturday while the Women's March on Washington will be going right through the National Mall.

You can follow the SHS students on Twitter:

SHS students departing for our Inauguration trip to DC! Gonna be an interesting 5 days with this crew... #SHSdc2017 pic.twitter.com/5bmpnzEfwh — Mr. Sean Curry (@SHSinDC) January 17, 2017