Police: Mother Beat Up Child’s Assistant Principal

Posted 7:33 pm, January 17, 2017, by

POTTSVILLE -- Police in Schuylkill County say a woman attacked her child's assistant principal.

Carisa Rhoads, 37, of Frackville was allegedly arguing with Janel Hansbury, the assistant principal at North Schuylkill Elementary, at the Schuylkill County Courthouse on Monday morning.

According to police, Hansbury was called by Children and Youth to testify at a hearing regarding Rhoads's child.

Hansbury told officers Rhoads threw her to the ground, punched her, and kicked her in the parking lot.

A Children and Youth worker told police Rhoads came into her office afterwards and admitted to beating up Hansbury in the parking lot.

Rhoads was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment by physical contact, disorderly conduct, and retaliation against witness or victim.

