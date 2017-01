Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THROOP -- Police are looking for the woman who robbed a convenience store in Lackawanna County.

According to Throop police, a woman walked into Dunmore Convenience on Dunmore Street in Throop around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday and threatened the clerk with a knife.

The woman got away with some cash. The clerk wasn't hurt.

Police released surveillance video of the robber. Anyone with information is asked to call Throop police at 570-489-0211.