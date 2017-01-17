× Open Enrollment for Citizens’ Police Academy

WILLIAMSPORT — The Neighborhood Watch sign near Brandon Park in Williamsport may not mean a lot to drivers passing through the city, but for Jeff Reeder, it’s a sign of security.

“My big concern is to make sure that everyone is connected, that they know how to get in touch with one another if they see something out of line,” said Reeder.

Reeder decided to start a neighborhood watch on his street near Brandon Park. He formed the group about six years ago after his quiet neighborhood was turned upside down.

“To this day, it still sticks in my mind what happened that Sunday evening in March.”

In 2010, someone Reeder didn’t know was shot to death. His front yard became a crime scene.

“For something like that to happen, that was quite an eye opener,” said Reeder.

State troopers in Montoursville know the community can be their eyes and ears when they are not around, and it’s why they want to better educate folks on what all law enforcement do in Lycoming County.

“So, it helps us in solving crimes and just building community relationships,” said Trooper Angela Bieber.

It’s called the citizens’ police academy. It starts in March and runs every Tuesday for 12 weeks. About 25 people will meet and learn from law enforcement officers.

“When we do the collection of evidence stuff or lift a latent print or work on a crash scene,” said Bieber.

“I’ve been exposed to a lot of different things,” said Reeder. “If people were to understand the laws more, they may not be so critical as they are in certain situations.”

Reeder has already signed up, but there are about 15 spots left. Folks interested must be over 18 and have no criminal record. For more info call state police at Montoursville.