Man Wanted for Robbery in Olyphant

OLYPHANT — An accused robber is on the run in Lackawanna County.

Officers believe Michael Brown is involved in a home invasion in Olyphant on Sunday.

That man from Archbald faces robbery, assault, and other charges.

If you know where he is, you are asked to call police in Lackawanna County.

41.468414 -75.602966