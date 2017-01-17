× Man Accused of Choking Baby

RICE TOWNSHIP — Police say a man choked a 9 month old because the baby would not stop crying.

Cory Dunn, 28, of Rice Township, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and child endangerment.

The alleged abuse happened in December at a home on Valley Stream Park in Rice Township.

According to court papers, Dunn was watching the baby while the mother was at work. When she came home, she noticed bruises on the child and took it to the hospital.

Police said the injuries were consistent with the child being put in a choke hold.

Dunn was arraigned on Friday and is free on bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for January 25 at 10 a.m.