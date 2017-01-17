Imposed Power Outages for Demolition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHIGHTON -- Crews are starting the week-long process of demolishing and removing what is left of an apartment building along North 2nd Street in Lehighton.

The demolition comes about a week after firefighters had to battle two blazes here, in one day.

An initial fire started overnight last Monday and then hours later on Monday morning, the flames reignited. Much like the fire fight at the apartment building, the demolition of it isn't going to be easy.

"In order to load the wood out the machine is so close to the tension lines that if you get within five to seven feet of it you would actually be electrocuted," said Peter Radocha, of Peter J Radocha & Son.

So to safely level the now-former apartment building, a notice was posted on two dozen surrounding homes telling residents they will have to be without power from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. for the next few days.

"I understand it. It's just a bad time. Bad timing, I guess you can say with the weather and things like that," said Georgiann Schnell of Lehighton.

Schnell is among those who now have to deal with no power while crews work. No power means no heat and little to do.

The demolition is scheduled to be completed by Friday. Crews working on it say they are trying to work fast in hopes of finishing up early. They hate that people have to be without power temporarily, but say it's a safety necessity.