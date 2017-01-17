Get Your Move On

When it comes to Pennsylvania, it looks like more and more people are moving out! The results of a new survey from United Van Lines found that in 2016, the Commonwealth ranked among the top ten states people are leaving. A lot of them are going out West. The number one state people are moving to is South Dakota.
No matter if you’re moving out of state or just down the street, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with Matheson Transfer based in Forty Fort. The company has been around in our area since the 1940s. The pros offered tips for packing items and suggestions when choosing a moving company:
- Request an In –Home survey of your items to be moved from at least 3 companies.
- Be sure to receive written estimates with clear pricing details.
- Know the company you are dealing with is legitimate. Ask for their PUC and DOT numbers and check them out.
- Stick with the Pros. Reputation is everything. The company should have an A+ rating with the BBB and be transparent on the Internet with good reviews/resolutions to any negative ones.
- Ask about additional protection options to ensure coverage in the unlikely event of damage or loss.
- Be sure the company uses “certified” labor meaning the crews are fully trained, background checked and are official employees of the company you plan to hire.