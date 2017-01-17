Get Your Move On

When it comes to Pennsylvania, it looks like more and more people are moving out! The results of a new survey from United Van Lines found that in 2016, the Commonwealth ranked among the top ten states people are leaving. A lot of them are going out West. The number one state people are moving to is South Dakota.

No matter if you’re moving out of state or just down the street, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with Matheson Transfer based in Forty Fort. The company has been around in our area since the 1940s. The pros offered tips for packing items and suggestions when choosing a moving company: