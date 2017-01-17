School Closings And Delays

Father, Son Plead Guilty After Environmental Investigation into Business

BANKS TOWNSHIP -- Two executives of a company that recycles waste oil and other substances in Carbon County entered pleas in connection with an investigation that started back in 2012.

That's when state environmental officials searched Hazleton Oil and Environmental near McAdoo.

Former employees accused the company of dumping and burying contaminated soil, storing hazardous waste, and dumping anti-freeze into the sewer system.

On Tuesday, John Clemens pleaded guilty to tampering with records and unlawful conduct.

He was ordered to pay $50,000 in fines and $62,000 in restitution.

His son, Daniel Clemens pleaded guilty to unlawful conduct and was ordered to pay $4,000 in fines, serve 150 hours  community service, and serve at least two years probation.

