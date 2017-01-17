ESU Begins New Semester with New Logos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG -- Two new logos at East Stroudsburg University were unveiled on Tuesday -- one for the campus and another for its athletic department.

It's all part of the "New ESU" campaign.

The New ESU Begins Today! pic.twitter.com/2VosYgGECc — ESU (@ESUniversity) January 17, 2017

It's the start of a new semester for students at East Stroudsburg University. Campus administrators kicked off the occasion by unveiling two new logos.

"I think a change is good," said freshman Paige Moran. "I feel like the logo has been the same for a long time, so a change is good."

The campus logo is an updated version of the old one and is now red, black, and silver.

The athletics logo is now a warrior in a suit of armor.

All 3 of the primary version (white, red & black backgrounds) of our new Warriors logo! #WhereWarriorsBelong pic.twitter.com/IpsWwWvHNx — ESU Warriors (@ESUWarriors) January 17, 2017

Students, staff, alumni, and the community all had a say in the brand change.

"I think everyone knows that we lost the Native American imagery a few years ago and since that time we've really had nothing but the word Warriors, and so now we actually have a Warrior logo that better represents our campus," said East Stroudsburg University President Marcia Welsh.

.@PresidentWelsh welcomes ESU to a new era for the University and the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/XHRzmaxdu9 — ESU Warriors (@ESUWarriors) January 17, 2017

"We are just so excited to unveil it and show the exciting time and welcome in a new era for the university and for athletics," added East Stroudsburg University Athletics Director Josh Looney.

Some additional views of the New ESU activated in and around the Fieldhouse

⚫🔴#WhereWarriorsBelong pic.twitter.com/2rrlDoqcr1 — Josh Looney (@JoshLooney) January 17, 2017

People at East Stroudsburg University believe these new logos give them an identity that they haven't had in a long time.

The former logo was nearly two decades old.

Students think this is a good change for the campus and its image as a whole.

"I mean with the amount of kids that are attending East Stroudsburg now, there is a huge population gap. There are new buildings coming out, so it's nice to add this change," said senior Pali Singh.

"Now people can be like, 'Oh yeah, now that's ESU, the Warriors.' It's actually a Warrior now," Moran added.

In addition to the new logos, the university will also be unveiling its first mascot ever next week on campus.

Celebrate our new logos with some cookies in Dansbury Commons tonight pic.twitter.com/6LhJSCxV5w — ESU (@ESUniversity) January 17, 2017