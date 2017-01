× Driver Sent to Prison for Death of Cyclist

STROUDSBURG — A man who admitted to hitting and killing a bicyclist with his SUV was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Monroe County.

George Santana was sentenced to six to 23 months in prison.

He hit and killed a Tyrone Miller, 56, with his SUV in June of 2015 on Main Street in Stroudsburg.

Santana pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle in October.

George Santana sentenced to 6-23 mos. in Monroe Co. jail for a homicide by vehicle incident that happened in 2015. A bicyclist was killed. pic.twitter.com/dQQ3W4feSu — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) January 17, 2017