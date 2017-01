× Convenience Store Robbed in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE — Police in Nanticoke are investigating a holdup at a convenience store.

Officers say the Cocoa Hut on East Main Street was robbed around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

The bandit told the clerk he had a gun and took off with some money.

Investigators haven’t said how much that robber got away with in that holdup in Luzerne County.