Cash 5 Record Prize Up for Grabs

POCONO TOWNSHIP -- Bobby Oeler from Mount Pocono says it's a dollar worth spending, especially with the reward that could come with it.

We're talking about Pennsylvania's longest running jackpot game, Cash 5.

Two million dollars is up for grabs Tuesday night, the largest prize in the game's 22-year history.

"I hope I win. I definitely hope I win and if I do, I'll be sure to contact you," said Oeler.

According to Pennsylvania Lottery officials, the jackpot has been growing since the beginning of the month.

Donna Current from Tobyhanna plays the lottery often. She decided to try her luck at a Sunoco gas station in Mount Pocono.

"I play once in a while. I don't aways play, but I play Pick Four, Mega and Powerball, but you know, I have as good of chance as anyone at winning this," said Donna Current, Tobyhanna.

Over the last few days, a lot of people have been coming in to buy Cash 5 tickets and employees think it might be cool if one of their customers won.

"It would be great. It would put the store in the limelight and yes, I'd be happy. Why couldn't it be me," said Hemal Panchal, Sunoco employee.

Of course, we had to ask the big question to our lottery playing hopefuls.

What would you buy if you won $2 million?

"What would I buy? A boat. A huge boat. Definitely," said Current.

"I'd help a lot of people. I'd definitely start helping a lot of people out," said Oeler.

So if you bought a Cash 5 ticket or two, keep those numbers handy.

You'll find out if you're a winner Tuesday night, just before Newswatch 16 at 7 p.m. on WNEP-TV.