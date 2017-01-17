Blue Mountain vs Pottsville swimming

Posted 10:52 pm, January 17, 2017, by

Blue Mountain and Pottsville hooked up in a Schuylkill League swim meet. Blue Mountain won the girls meet 111-72, but Pottsville edged the Eagles in the boys meet 94-92.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s