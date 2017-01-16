World Series Champion Cubs Heading to White House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring training for major league baseball teams begins next month, but the Chicago Cubs and their manager from Hazleton are still celebrating last year's world championship.

The Chicago Cubs are scheduled to be at the White House on Monday to meet with President Obama.

On Sunday night, the cubs began the first leg of their trip. The Cubs boarded buses outside Wrigley Field in Chicago. Players and team officials, including Manager Joe Maddon, were on board.

Maddon's the Hazleton native who called the shots as the Cubs won their first world championship in more than one hundred years.

The Cubs spent a lot of time together over the weekend. There was a Cubs convention at a downtown hotel. One of the star attractions was the world series trophy.

One of the Cubs stars predicted they'll be back with another trophy this fall.

"We're going to try to do it again. Baseball is a crazy game. We're just going to keep taking it one day at a time and try to play our game and at the end of the day, we gotta take the result," said Kyle Schwarber, Cubs Catcher/Outfielder.

Laura Ricketts is one of the Cubs co-owners. The Chicago Tribune reports she was a big fundraiser for Hillary Clinton's failed presidential campaign, and she's one of the people who made sure the Cubs made it to the White House before President Obama's term ends on Friday.

President Obama is a White Sox fan, but he said he was rooting for the Cubs because his Sox didn't make the playoffs.