Troopers: Man Used Social Media for Sex Crimes

HAZLETON — A man is charged with sex crimes in Luzerne and Carbon Counties.

State police say Keefer Mckenzie Ngirngesechei, 20, from the Hazleton area, used social media to target young girls and solicit naked photos of them.

He then would threaten to delete the photos in exchange for sex acts.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police at 570-459-3890.