South Main Street Getting Face Lift

WILKES-BARRE — More improvements are coming to the downtown Wilkes-Barre area.

Wilkes University was just awarded $1 million to begin a renovation project along South Main Street.

If you’ve walked along South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, you know how bad some of the sidewalks are.

“A few weeks ago, it was snowy and icy. With the cracks on the ground, I slipped and fell. I’m glad nobody was around. If they don’t fix it, it is going to be a catastrophe,” said Robin Martin.

Thanks to about $1million of state money awarded to Wilkes University and $300,000 directly from Wilkes, this stretch of South Main Street should be seeing some renovations.

From South Street to Northampton Street, the sidewalks will be replaced, and there will be new landscaping and updated lighting.

Wilkes students are excited about the renovations.

“It’s going to look great.”

“This is about the fifth of about eight or nine projects that we have as part of a short-term master plan that is to create a traditional residential campus integrated into the downtown area of Wilkes-Barre,” explained Wilkes University President Patrick Leahy.

In September, Wilkes University announced similar renovations to South Franklin Street.

Now the new plan for South Main Street continues the university’s mission to improve its campus while reviving downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“Over the next three years, our campus and this town is going to look a lot different,” said Leahy.

The university expects to start work on South Main Street within the year after they complete the renovations to South Franklin Street.