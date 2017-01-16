School Bus Driver Killed in Farming Accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP -- An elderly man died in central Pennsylvania when a tractor rolled onto him over the weekend.

Family members say Calvin Straub was killed Saturday after a tragic farming accident.

According to family, Straub was hauling firewood on his tractor when he lost control while making a sharp turn. The tractor rolled on top of him.

Straub was also a beloved bus driver who worked for the Danville Area School District for more than 30 years.

"It's a loss not just for us as a family, but for a whole community," said Melissa Kolenda, Straub's daughter.

A viewing will be held on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Vineski Funeral Home in Danville.