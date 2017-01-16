School Closings And Delays

Pottsville vs Tamaqua

Posted 10:52 pm, January 16, 2017, by

Coming off their big win over Scranton Prep, Pottsville played at Tamaqua and played very well.  Crimson Tide won 65-22.

