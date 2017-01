× Police: Man Stabbed Woman Inside Grocery Store

DALLAS — A man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed a woman inside a grocery store in Luzerne County.

Police say the man stabbed the woman inside Weis Markets along Memorial Highway in Dallas around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The woman was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on her condition.

Police arrested the man. Investigators have not said why he stabbed her.