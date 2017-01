Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Remembrances were held all across our area and the country in honor of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

People marched through downtown Scranton Monday evening.

The march started at the United Neighborhood Centers along Olive Street and ended at Courthouse Square.

The marchers spoke King's words and talked about his push for racial equality.

Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.