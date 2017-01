× Man Locked Up on Child Sex Charges in Scranton

SCRANTON — A man from Wayne County is locked up on child sex charges in Scranton.

Scranton Police charged Derek Criscuola, 26, of Lake Ariel with unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and other charges.

Investigators say he had sexual contact with a child younger than 13 years old.

Criscuola is locked up in the Lackawanna County jail on $250,000 bail.