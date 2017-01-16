Great Weather for Holiday Weekend on the Slopes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK MOUNTAIN -- Martin Luther King Jr. weekend is one of the biggest weekends for ski resorts in the area, and this year, the weather has been cooperating. With school out and the sun shining, the slopes were busy at Elk Mountain Ski Resort in Susquehanna County this holiday.

"We had a really good weekend. Yesterday was our biggest day of the year so far, the day before was probably the second or third best day of the year. We've really had good success the last few days," said Elk Mountain General Manager Greg Confer.

Visiting from Philly, Joanne Pileggi was having fun in the sun on the slopes she grew up on. Her daughter, though, says it was a bit too cold.

"I'm surprised she's saying she's cold. Her toes are cold! I'm not cold. It's amazing. I mean, it really is amazing. It's a gem. Elk Mountain is a gem in northeastern Pennsylvania," Pileggi said.

A cold weekend with temperatures below freezing both Saturday and Sunday set the stage for a perfect holiday on the slopes.

"The conditions are so perfect. It's great," said Pileggi.

Monika Rector is from Warrington, Pennsylvania and says Elk Mountain is one of her favorite places to ski.

"The people here are great. The staff is great. All the instructors are wonderful," she said.

"It's really nice. It doesn't look icy. I've seen [the kids] come down a few times," added Rector's friend, Cheryl Minella.

Confer says that no matter what the conditions are, his staff takes care of the slopes, and that's why people keep coming back.

"We have great snow. Our snow crew did a great job, groomers have done a good job, but I think our staff overall does a great job," Confer said.

Despite the colder weekend, we're set for another warm up this week, and Confer says crews are ready.

"It does get frustrating for us because we get the place in great shape, and then the weather changes, turns crummy, but we'll make snow whenever it's cold enough," he said.

According to the crew at Elk Mountain, ideal conditions to make snow are temperatures below 28 degrees and winds out of the west.