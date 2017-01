× Deadly Crash in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP — State police in Luzerne County are investigating a crash that turned deadly.

Troopers say a man crashed into a utility pole where North Church Street meets West 23rd Street early Monday morning near Hazleton.

Officials say the driver was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The name of the driver has not been released.

Troopers say speed may be been a factor in the crash in Luzerne County.