Crash on Interstate Ramp Slows Traffic in Luzerne County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A rig wreck in southern Luzerne County slowed traffic early Monday afternoon.

The truck overturned on the ramp from Interstate 80 west to Interstate 81 south in Butler Township. Traffic was getting by on the edge of the ramp.

Crews on the scene had to work to free the driver from the wreckage. He was taken in an ambulance to be checked out.