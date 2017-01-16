× Clean out the Clutter: January is ‘Get Organized Month’

Now that it’s winter and we spend most of our time indoors, it might be a good idea to look around your house to see how you can get things in order.

In fact, January is Get Organized Month.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with an organizational pro, Tara Atkins, in Lackawanna County. Tara owns “Original Organizing By Tara.”

She’s also a member of the National Association of Professional Organizers. Tara offered tips on what to tackle first when it comes to cleaning up the clutter in your home.

Among Tara’s tips, start small! Don’t try to tackle a large project off the bat. Consider starting with a junk drawer or desk.

No matter what you’re trying to tidy up, whether it’s an entire room or just a closet, make three piles: one for trash, one to donate, and one to sell.

Use clear bins or shoe boxes with labels to identify which is which.

If your project is large and may need professional help, head here for tips on what to know when hiring a professional organizer.

To contact Tara, head here for her website!

