WILKES-BARRE — Students at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by performing a skit based on inspirational quotes by Dr. King.

The theme was, “Can Our Dream Become a Reality?”

The college’s gospel choir also performed.

Students also collected new and gently used coats for St. Vincent DePaul Kitchen as part of the day of service in Luzerne County.