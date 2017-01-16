× A Day of Service in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT — While many people had the holiday off, more than 200 people in Lycoming County made it a holiday on. They spent the day volunteering as part of the Martin Luther King Day of Service.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank on Wahoo Drive in Williamsport was a busy place to be on Monday. Volunteers packed about 500 boxes of food for area senior centers.

“it feels really good knowing that we already got a good amount done and we’ve only been here for a little bit. It’s coming along pretty well,” said Penn College senior Jeffrey Bennett.

These volunteers and about 200 more were at different locations throughout Lycoming County as part of Martin Luther King Day of Service.

“It’s just to get people, individuals and families, out serving your community. That’s what it’s all about, to honor the legacy of Dr. King,” said STEP AmeriCorps program manager Daryl Kern.

Volunteers cleaned the gym at Firetree Community Center on Campbell Street.

“We’re cleaning up the floors then we’re going to help set up stuff for the police department and the people here. They’re going to have a basketball tournament,” said Penn College sophomore Nick Reitz. “It’s a great thing to go and help the community and do our part and give back.”

Organizers say projects like these are happening all over the country and they believe that this would make Dr. King proud.

“It really is to honor his legacy and he always urged, what are you doing for others?” Kern added.

The motto of the day was to make this a Martin Luther King Jr. Day a day on and not a day off.