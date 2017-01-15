× Teen Killed in Susquehanna County Crash

LATHROP TOWNSHIP — A teen was killed in a crash in Susquehanna County.

State police say Alexandria Anderson, 19, of Hop Bottom was killed when she lost control of her vehicle on Route 11 around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers said she hit a guide rail and then was hit by a vehicle driving the other direction.

It happened near the Wyoming County line.

Anderson died at the scene. There is no word if the other driver was hurt.

State police are still investigating the crash.