WILLIAMSPORT — Police in Williamsport are looking for a robber.

Police say a man walked into The Whisky Room on West Third Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. He demanded money from the cash register.

Investigators did not say how much, if anything, he got away with.

No weapon was seen during the robbery in Williamsport.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspected robber. If you recognize him, call Agent Fred Miller at 570-327-7547.