Police Hold Active Shooter Training in Luzerne County

EXETER -- Law enforcement officers in Luzerne County trained for an active shooter this weekend.

The training program was held Saturday and Sunday at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center in Exeter.

The goal was to provide police with the knowledge and tools needed in the event someone carries out a mass shooting.

Officers took part in lectures, presentations, and mock shooter responses. "Live fire" exercises took place as well, with the use of simulated firearms.

"I think it's very important that multiple agencies learn how to coordinate with each other and learn how to work these drills together so that obviously if something does happen, that we'll have a faster response, we'll have a better response, we'll be better equipped to handle that response," said Exeter Police Sgt. Leonard Galli.

This active shooter training event was co-sponsored by the Exeter Borough Police Department, the Wyoming Area Police Department and Firearms Institute of Specialized Training.